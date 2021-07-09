I was excited to try these trendy running shoes—but they were a let down

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. After a long stretch of working from home, many of us are finally heading back to the office, whether full-time or a few days per week. There are definitely some mixed feelings. Working from home means sleeping in and not having to commute, but it can also feel boring and lonely. We like getting to see our coworkers in real life. The most exciting part about heading back to the office, however, is that we get to wear real outfits again!