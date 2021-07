The Copa América has been beset by organisational problems and played in empty stadiums to a backdrop of health, social and public turmoil, but at least it has the best possible grand finale. Hosts Brazil beat Peru 1-0 on Monday, and their neighbours and foes, Argentina, beat Colombia on penalties on Wednesday, setting up a Brazil v Argentina final at the Maracanã on Saturday night. For the first time since 2007, the continent’s two greatest rivals will meet in the final of the world’s oldest international tournament.