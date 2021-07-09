Cancel
Delta spreads 225% faster than original virus — this may be why

By Mackenzie Bean
beckershospitalreview.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMounting evidence suggests the delta variant is the most contagious strain in the world, spreading about 225 percent faster than the original version of the virus. A small study published online July 7 may help explain why, NPR reported. The delta variant, first identified in India, grows faster in people's...

