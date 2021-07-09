Delta spreads 225% faster than original virus — this may be why

Daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have jumped 111 percent over the last two weeks, with an average of 26,513 new infections reported per day, according to The New York Times. 1. Case numbers are climbing across most of the U.S., with the Times reporting "full-fledged outbreaks" in Arkansas, Missouri, Florida and Nevada — states with relatively low vaccination rates. Both cases and hospitalization rates are rising in all four states; Arkansas is reporting a 154 percent case increase over the last two weeks, while Missouri has seen a 79 percent jump, Florida a 219 percent rise, and cases in Nevada have increased 41 percent. All four states have reported more than 100 new daily cases per 100,000 people in the last week, reports the CDC. The Times attributes these outbreaks to the rapid spread of the coronavirus delta variant, first identified in India, among unvaccinated Americans.