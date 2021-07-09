Cancel
G20 to urge IMF reserve boost for vulnerable countries

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE (Reuters) – G20 finance ministers are to urge the International Monetary Fund to quickly come up with ways for countries to steer IMF resources that they do not need to countries that do, the latest version of their statement from a meeting in Venice showed. The IMF said on...

