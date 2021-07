US investment giant Apollo Global Management has confirmed it is considering launching a rival bid to buy Morrisons, two days after the Bradford-based supermarket chain said it had accepted a £6.3bn offer from another New York private equity firm.Apollo’s signalling of a possible attempt to hijack the offer from Fortress Investment Group, which comes after months of secret talks, has heightened expectations of a multinational bidding war – sending shares in the British chain soaring by more than 11 per cent on Monday morning.Having reportedly hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential bid, after being beaten in...