It is now illegal in Norway for social media influencers and advertisers to post a retouched photo without labelling that it has been edited. Last week, amendments to the country’s 2009 Marketing Act were made by the Norwegian Ministry of Children and Family Affairs. The new change indicates that advertisements that involve the act of altering someone’s body or skin tone, as well as the addition of a filter, will need to be tagged with the Ministry’s standardized label. This, of course, affects the paid advertisement posts of influencers and celebrities. Those who fail to comply will face heavy fines and potential imprisonment.