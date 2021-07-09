Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Changes in care delivery during COVID-19

 11 days ago

What The Study Did: Researchers characterized clinical content of ambulatory care among office-based compared with telemedicine visits in the United States before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authors: G. Caleb Alexander, M.D., M.S., of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, is the corresponding author. To access...

Federalsburg, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Choptank Health receives Health Care Hero award for COVID-19 response

FEDERALSBURG — The Daily Record of Baltimore has recognized Choptank Community Health System as a 2021 Health Care Hero. Choptank Health is the only award recipient on the Eastern Shore and one of three statewide organizations recognized for their outstanding efforts addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland is a national leader...
Dane County, WInbc15.com

Meriter primary care clinics to offer COVID-19 vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health – Meriter is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at all of their primary care clinics across Dane County. Patients can request to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during their upcoming or scheduled appointment, Meriter said. If patients don’t have an upcoming appointment but would like to be vaccinated, they can call a Meriter clinic to schedule a time to come in.
Health ServicesHealthcare IT News

Value-based care gains traction during COVID-19

Value-based care has been on the horizon for years. Providers that were ready to leverage digital tools to deliver care remotely experienced success when the payment model finally took hold during the early days of the pandemic. "When we look at the pandemic and how hospitals performed financially, it's those...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

4 lessons the pandemic has taught health care

COVID-19 has drastically impacted every facet of life. Health care has been the center of this pandemic, and those working in health care have seen first-hand the crisis and the advancements made. As we reflect on the impact this pandemic has, we have seen both the worst and best of our health care system.
Public Healthhealio.com

Outcomes of stroke care similar before, during COVID-19 pandemic

At hospitals participating in Get With the Guidelines-Stroke, patients with acute ischemic stroke received similar quality care and had comparable outcomes before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There were no differences in in-hospital mortality between those presenting with acute ischemic stroke pre- and during COVID-19,” Pratyaksh K. Srivastava, MD, cardiology...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Telemedicine Boost During COVID-19 Makes Lasting Impact on Cancer Care

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, David W. Dougherty, MD, discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the cancer care space. COVID-19 has dramatically altered how cancer care is conducted. In the early days of the pandemic, treatment was delayed and both patients and providers were unsure of what was safe. Care providers had to make a quick shift from in-person visits to telehealth appointments, a system that required an entirely new infrastructure.
Hempstead, NYhofstra.edu

Serving Kindness During COVID-19

Mario Murillo, professor in Department of Radio, Television, Film and vice dean of the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, is the 2021 faculty recipient of the Allison Kim Levy Continuing Acts of Kindness Endowed Memorial Award for his community service. Named for a Hofstra psychology alumna who died in 1997,...
Las Cruces, NMlas-cruces.org

State Announces Changes to COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard

The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday announced changes to its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard. Beginning today, the state will report vaccinations based on the 18+ population. County-based totals will also be based on the 18+ population. Vaccinations among the 12-17 population will appear on the dashboard as well.
Lafayette, LAkadn.com

Healthcare Workers Safety During Covid-19

Lafayette General loses one of its own workers after family and friends confirm on social media it was due to covid-19 complications. Many are sending their condolences after the loss of Olivia Guidry. Some are hoping that healthcare workers stay as safe as possible with covid-19 numbers increasing once again throughout the area.
Health ServicesSpringfield Business Journal

Opinion: Technologically assisted care fanned by COVID-19

More than 6 million individuals annually receive health care in the home, including infants requiring after-delivery care, and elderly needing assistance with personal care or complex skilled care for wounds and chronic conditions. This number is expected to grow as the population continues to age and more individuals desire to receive care in the home as a result of the pandemic. Providers of care in the home play a critical role in the community by helping hospitals and other health care providers manage at-risk populations.
Industrywhtc.com

Pfizer will reduce COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Mexico for 2 weeks

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc will reduce deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico for two weeks due to renovations at a Pfizer plant in the United States, Mexican deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Health Servicesmhealthintelligence.com

Telehealth Outpatient Care Delivery Increased During Pandemic

- Telehealth visits for short- and long-term outpatient care delivery increased during the coronavirus pandemic, while in-person services saw more preventive care visits, according to a study from the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). By now, it’s common knowledge that telehealth services expanded during 2020. With the study,...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Expert advice for handling changes in adolescent mental health during COVID

The vast majority of adolescents will think back to the COVID-19 pandemic and remember having to wear "those annoying masks," attend "Zoom school" and miss out on extracurricular activities. But for the 20% of adolescents who were already at risk of developing mental health problems —including anxiety, depression and psychosis—they...
Mental HealthKevinMD.com

Pay attention to the mental health of medical trainees during COVID-19

In recent years, the medical community has recognized that burnout — a sense of exhaustion, loss of motivation, and growing cynicism — is prevalent among physicians and other medical providers. We’ve also learned that stress and burnout are experienced by medical trainees: the students, residents, and fellows who are learning...
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Large Idaho primary care group mandates staff COVID-19 vaccines

Idaho’s largest independent medical group will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-September in hopes of keeping clinics open and patients safe when the usual cold and flu season hits school children this fall. The post Large Idaho primary care group mandates staff COVID-19 vaccines appeared first on Local News 8.
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

How Does Mask Type Worn During Routine Patient Care Protect Healthcare Personnel Against COVID-19?

A study looked at COVID-19 incidence rates in health care workers who wore medical masks vs respirator masks when performing nonaerosolizing, routine patient care. Personal protective equipment (PPE) has taken on a new meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally a healthcare topic, but the role of masks became a widespread necessity just a few months into the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. As the world worked through what masks were ideal for community use, respirators for use in healthcare became a supply that we struggled to attain.
Electronicsslashdot.org

Fitbits Detect Lasting Changes After Covid-19

One in five Americans uses a Fitbit, Apple Watch or other wearable fitness tracker. And over the past year, several studies have suggested that the devices — which can continually collect data on heart rates, body temperature, physical activity and more — could help detect early signs of Covid-19 symptoms. Now, research suggests that these wearables can also help track patients’ recovery from the disease, providing insight into its long-term effects. In a paper published on Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open, researchers studying Fitbit data reported that people who tested positive for Covid-19 displayed behavioral and physiological changes, including an elevated heart rate, that could last for weeks or months. These symptoms lasted longer in people with Covid than in those with other respiratory illnesses, the scientists found.

