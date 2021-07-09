Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Midnight Kids adds signature sound to Said The Sky, Olivver the Kid’s ‘We Know Who We Are’

By Zach Salafia
dancingastronaut.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you listen to a Midnight Kids song, you know exactly what you’re getting: youthful sentiments and warm, happy beats that will make you feel like a kid again. That’s precisely what’s audible on the now-solo project’s new remix of Said The Sky and Olivver the Kid’s “We Know Who We Are.” A refreshing take on the original, the remix comes as a full-circle moment for Midnight Kids who heard it live after being an opener for Said The Sky’s Hollywood Palladium performance in 2019, proving that Midnight Kids’ signature sound from songs past will hold, despite the recent conversion from a duo to a solo act.

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Said The Sky#The Midnight#Hollywood Palladium#Illenium#Kasaya Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Premiere: gardenstate, Bien align for ‘The Best Part’

In September of 2016, Bien, an indie, Nashville-hailing band with a penchant for “creating dreamy pop music,” put this proclivity on display with the issue of the saccharine single, “The Best Part.” Set the ticker forward five years, and the syrupy original can be found soliciting production assistance from gardenstate in a delicate, Anjunabeats-anchored amplification of the original.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Tycho teams with Death Cab for Cutie frontman Benjamin Gibbard for new single ‘Only Love’

Tycho has released a new single with Death Cab for Cutie frontman Benjamin Gibbard, “Only Love.” Melding together Tycho’s production expertise and Gibbard’s signature vocals, the peaceful instrumentals carry forth a comforting tune that contrasts with Gibbard’s environmental message. Advocating to preserve the environment in order to save the planet, the lyrics, “only love will save this place,” float through the track. Tycho said of the collaboration in a press release,
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Peggy Gou returns with summer-ready house jam ‘I Go’

House royalty Peggy Gou is building momentum with her latest summertime bop “I Go.” Released via her own Gudu Records, “I Go” carries Gou’s inimitable shimmering flair throughout the effervescent house offering. In short, it’s another DJ must-have that proves Gou is seemingly always at the top of her game. In a release, she shared the inspirations behind her latest single:
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Matisse & Sadko, Alex Aris channel progressive house bliss on third collaboration, ‘Dawn’

Things that age better than Matisse & Sadko‘s brand progressive house are few and far between. The Russian brothers previously alluded to a release this summer that falls firmly in progressive territory, and they held true to their word on “Dawn.” For a second go-around this year alone, Matisse & Sadko have roped in none other than Alex Aris, following their STMPD RCRDS meetup, “Heal Me,” totaling their third collective outing dating back to “Mistaken.”
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Knock2 secures festival season’s next frontrunner, ‘SPEAK up!’

The Sable Valley boss knew exactly what he was doing when he granted Knock2 the ultimate stamp of approval this past summer, and it’s continued to pay off. After setting free one of his most-desired IDs in February— “dashstar*“—it was only fitting that the Dancing Astronaut Artist to Watch in 2021 dipped back into his ID bag to deliver “SPEAK up!” as the worldwide festival circuit begins to peak.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Premiere: STAR SEED flash ‘Shades of Blue’ in self-released single featuring Danni Scape

Are the gift that keeps on giving. Continuing a hot release run that includes their debut EP, INNERSPACE released via Ophelia Records as well as a pair of singles, “U & I” and “Chasing Stars”, the Cincinnati duo is back with a new self-released single titled, “Shades of Blue.” Featuring Danni Scape’s vocals, “Shades of Blue” is yet another in a long line of quality releases from STAR SEED since their inception in September, 2020.
Theater & Danceedmidentity.com

Vintage & Morelli and Arielle Maren Bring Forth ‘The Light’ on New Album

Progressive house producer Vintage & Morelli teamed up with Arielle Maren to produce a new, 12-track album dubbed The Light on Monstercat Silk. Progressive house fans everywhere have been yearning for more Vintage & Morelli ever since his step onto the scene in the early 2010s. Over the years the Serbian DJ and producer has unveiled huge tracks like “Daydream” and his remix of “We Know” by BoomJinx and Soundprank, while generating a strong fanbase centered around his groovy, melodic sound. This time around, with the help of the beautiful singer/songwriter Arielle Maren, he’s created an album of epic proportions entitled The Light.
MusicPunknews.org

The OBGMs release “To Death” video

The OBGMs have released a music video for "to death". The video was directed and edited by Denz. The song is off their album The Ends that was released in 2020. Check out the video below.
Musicnextmosh.com

Times of Grace share “Mend You” music video

Massachusetts metal band Times of Grace – featuring Killswitch Engage members Jesse Leach (vocals) and Adam Dutkiewicz (guitars) and rounded out by Dan Gluszak (drums) – have premiered their music video for new single “Mend You” — check out the clip (directed by Nick Hipa and shot with the stunning backdrop of Joshua Tree, California) below. The tune appears on the act’s just-released new full-length album ‘Songs of Loss and Separation‘ (via the band’s own imprint label, Wicked Good Records, distributed by ADA Worldwide).
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Sable Valley and NLV Records admit Ninajirachi as newest member with ‘Dracodraco,’ ‘Stoneteller’

RL Grime’s Sable Valley has teamed up with Nina Las Vegas’ NLV Records to release the latest in noteworthy trap. Enter Ninajirachi and her dueling singles “Dracodraco” and “Stoneteller.” The label newcomer is the quintessential triple-threat, her sound embodying a rich, opulent atmosphere exemplified by her two new singles. Of note, she was also featured in the 11th iteration of Sable Valley’s MiniMix series.
Musicpapermag.com

Mabel and Jigglypuff's Music Video Is a Glitter-Filled Dream

Mabel's got something new up her sleeve and it's safe to say it'll make you nostalgic for your childhood. Defined by its irresistibly upbeat production, "Take It Home" is packed with bright and buoyant beats courtesy of superstar producers Tommy Brown and Mr. Franks. However, what really sets the song apart from other summery tracks is the accompanying Sophia Ray-directed music video, which is just as playful as the melody itself.
MusicEDMTunes

Au5 Gives His Ophelia Debut Single Release ‘The Paper Owl’

Au5, the inventor of his own one of a kind melodic bass music is here with a new single, ‘The Paper Owl‘. This release is Au5’s first stand alone release on Seven Lion’s Ophelia Record label. A perfect place for an emotion capturing track like ‘The Paper Owl’. I’ll explain, This song opens up with Au5’s euphoric dreamscapes and touches your emotions with featured artist Arehlai‘s vocals. Then, this masterpiece drowns you in Au5’s signature bass growls and super-saw chords. Finally, The track resolves with a massive compound drop proving the sound design and music theory Au5 has spent his whole life working on.
Musicnextmosh.com

Dana Dentata shares new video single “pantychrist”

Canadian-born musician and model Dana Dentata has premiered her brand new single titled “pantychrist,” which also serves as the title-track to her forthcoming debut album (produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs) due out later this year. Stream the track’s official music video (written and conceived by Dana Dentata, and directed by Kathleen Dycaico) below.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Rohaan taps Mat Zo and TSU NAMI for two-track remix pack

Fresh off the heels of his 2020 album BLEACH, Rohaan marched right into 2021 full speed ahead. The bass purveyor on the rise has treated a growing legion of fans a collection of high-octane outputs this year, from his wicked Sable Valley debut, “CCC,” earlier this summer to new a pair of BLEACH remixes from the likes of Mat Zo and TSU NAMI.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Thom Yorke slows down Radiohead’s inescapable ‘Creep’ in new ‘Very 2021’ remix

While it was Jun Takahashi’s designs that flounced across the runway at his Undercover Fall 2021 fashion show, it was actually Thom Yorke that managed to steal the show. The Radiohead frontman caught everyone’s attention when he queued up a syrupy, slowed remix of Radiohead’s “Creep”—once the band’s inescapable, and most commercially viable hit, turned bane of its existence, turned cultural touchpoint nearly 30 years later.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Swedish House Mafia announce debut album ‘Paradise Again,’ cap near-decade release hiatus with ‘It Gets Better’ [Stream]

It happened. Swedish House Mafia released new music. Seeing those words actually written out is legitimately surreal, considering no one was sure this day would ever come after they went their separate ways in 2013. After nine painstakingly long years—including what feels like an eternity since their Ultra 2018 reformation—Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello have arisen (for good this time), and they didn’t come empty handed, ceding their first piece of new music since 2012’s Grammy-nominated classic, “Don’t You Worry Child” with John Martin.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Madeon announces fall Good Faith Forever live tour

Madeon will continue the magic of his Good Faith Live tour with his newly announced Good Faith Forever 2021 tour, which will serve as an “updated” version of his 2019 sophomore album run. The road stretch kicks off on September 17 at Imagine Music Festival in Georgia and will see the Adventure producer perform in cities all over the United States, including his previously announced two-night stop at New York’s Terminal 5, as well as Austin, Chicago, Indianapolis and many more.
Musictheyoungfolks.com

Music Video Premiere: Brown Bones Releases “Arjanine”

Singer-songwriter Brown Bones unveils the music video, “Arjanine,” the lead single from his forthcoming self-titled debut album, slated for release in late August. Explaining the song’s genesis, Brown Bones recounts, “I heard the song in a dream, woke up and earnestly wrote the whole song in about 20-30 minutes. It was pretty wild. In my life- I had just been in a pretty bad motorcycle accident with my lady at the time, in the Dominican Republic. We got hit by a car while driving on the side of the highway. It all happened so fast, we ended up being air-lifted out of the country, back home to NYC Mt. Sinai hospital. It was a couple of months later, during the recovery stages, that the song came to me.”
Musicmxdwn.com

Tycho and Ben Gibbard Share Hazy New Song “Only Love”

Electronic artist Tycho and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard have released their newest collaborative track “Only Love.” The song was released alongside a visualizer, which was designed by Scott Hansen of Tycho. “Only Love” is a positively upbeat tune with simple yet powerful words. The words “only love will...
Musictheprp.com

Wizardthrone (Alestorm, Nekrogoblikon, Etc.) Debut “Black Hole Quantum Thermodynamics” Music Video

Wizardthrone (Alestorm, Nekrogoblikon, etc.) have premiered the music video for their new single “Black Hole Quantum Thermodynamics“. The video emerges alongside today’s (July 16th) release of the band’s new album “Hypercube Necrodimensions“. Speaking of this track, the group’s guitarist/songwriter M. Archistrategos Barber commented:. “‘Black Hole Quantum Thermodynamics‘ was the first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy