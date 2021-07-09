Midnight Kids adds signature sound to Said The Sky, Olivver the Kid’s ‘We Know Who We Are’
When you listen to a Midnight Kids song, you know exactly what you’re getting: youthful sentiments and warm, happy beats that will make you feel like a kid again. That’s precisely what’s audible on the now-solo project’s new remix of Said The Sky and Olivver the Kid’s “We Know Who We Are.” A refreshing take on the original, the remix comes as a full-circle moment for Midnight Kids who heard it live after being an opener for Said The Sky’s Hollywood Palladium performance in 2019, proving that Midnight Kids’ signature sound from songs past will hold, despite the recent conversion from a duo to a solo act.dancingastronaut.com
