Midnight Kids adds signature sound to Said The Sky, Olivver the Kid’s ‘We Know Who We Are’

Singer-songwriter Brown Bones unveils the music video, “Arjanine,” the lead single from his forthcoming self-titled debut album, slated for release in late August. Explaining the song’s genesis, Brown Bones recounts, “I heard the song in a dream, woke up and earnestly wrote the whole song in about 20-30 minutes. It was pretty wild. In my life- I had just been in a pretty bad motorcycle accident with my lady at the time, in the Dominican Republic. We got hit by a car while driving on the side of the highway. It all happened so fast, we ended up being air-lifted out of the country, back home to NYC Mt. Sinai hospital. It was a couple of months later, during the recovery stages, that the song came to me.”