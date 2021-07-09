DNVR Rugby Podcast: Colorado XO & Rugby United New York Lock Max Dacey

Colton kicks off the show with “The Breakdown” by talking about some Colorado XOs making the leap to Major League Rugby, the USA Eagles upcoming match against Ireland, a women’s Stars vs. Stripes scrimmage at Infinity Park, and all of the rugby you can watch this weekend (0:00-15:02). After “The Breakdown”, Colton catches up with Colorado XO and new Rugby United New York lock Max Dacey about his move to New York, his XO turned RUNY teammate Kaleb Geiger, and RUNY’s playoff push (15:04-32:55). After the interview, Colton assigns some “Required Reading” and talks about what’s coming up in “The Loop” (32:57-36:39).