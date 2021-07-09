Robber who shot victim in back gets up to 8 years in prison
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man who robbed another man at gunpoint then shot the victim in the back as he ran away has been sentenced to up to eight years in prison. Seamus Carey, 24, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in connection with the robbery in Worcester in May 2020, The Telegram & Gazette reported.www.registercitizen.com
