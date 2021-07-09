Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Robber who shot victim in back gets up to 8 years in prison

Register Citizen
 9 days ago

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man who robbed another man at gunpoint then shot the victim in the back as he ran away has been sentenced to up to eight years in prison. Seamus Carey, 24, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in connection with the robbery in Worcester in May 2020, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Robber#Ap#The Telegram Gazette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, where she was expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news through her own social media on Sunday, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. This would have been Gauff’s first Olympic appearance after a series of notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.
Fairfax County, VAPosted by
The Hill

Virginia PTA official resigns after 'let them die' comments

A top official from the Virginia Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has resigned after being filmed saying, “Let them die” in reference to a group of people protesting the teaching of critical race theory. “Today, the Virginia PTA executive committee requested and received the resignation of Michelle Leete, who served as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy