Hermantown, MN

Hermantown farmer-artists embrace their small roots on 6-acre plot

By Melinda Lavine
Duluth News Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for tomatoes, blueberries or a ceramic mug, Small Wheel Farm might be your one-stop shop. The Hermantown farm run by spouse-team Rebecca Gramdorf and Peter Taylor is nestled on 6 acres. Their garden beds are spread out — a high tunnel here, a fenced-in patch there, an orchard over here. The most recent addition is an asparagus patch to add to their kohlrabi, radishes, onions, tomatoes and more. And their barn’s seed-starting area is steps away from her potter’s wheel and paint brushes.

