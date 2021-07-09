Hermantown farmer-artists embrace their small roots on 6-acre plot

If you’re looking for tomatoes, blueberries or a ceramic mug, Small Wheel Farm might be your one-stop shop. The Hermantown farm run by spouse-team Rebecca Gramdorf and Peter Taylor is nestled on 6 acres. Their garden beds are spread out — a high tunnel here, a fenced-in patch there, an orchard over here. The most recent addition is an asparagus patch to add to their kohlrabi, radishes, onions, tomatoes and more. And their barn’s seed-starting area is steps away from her potter’s wheel and paint brushes.