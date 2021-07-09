TikTok will start automating video removals for nudity and more in the US

We warned that this was likely back when Google announced plans to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome (something all the other major browser makers had already done): that this would be used to attack Google as being anti-competitive, even as it was pro-privacy. Privacy and competition do not need to be in conflict, but they can be. And what’s happening now is that more sketchy ad companies are abusing the constant drumbeat and fear over “Big Tech” to attack privacy protections — but that behind the scenes story is getting missed as people are more focused on more breaking news about how Google has decided to push back its move on 3rd party cookies for two more years.