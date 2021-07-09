Cancel
TikTok will start automating video removals for nudity and more in the US

By Jacob Kastrenakes
The Verge
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok is trying to speed up its moderation process by removing human reviewers where its automated systems can do the job about as well. In the US and Canada, the company is going to start using automated reviewing systems to weed out videos with nudity, sex, violence, graphic content, illegal activities, and violations of its minor safety policy. If the system catches a video in those categories, it’ll be pulled right away, and the creator will be given the opportunity to appeal to a human moderator.

