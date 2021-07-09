TikTok will start automating video removals for nudity and more in the US
TikTok is trying to speed up its moderation process by removing human reviewers where its automated systems can do the job about as well. In the US and Canada, the company is going to start using automated reviewing systems to weed out videos with nudity, sex, violence, graphic content, illegal activities, and violations of its minor safety policy. If the system catches a video in those categories, it’ll be pulled right away, and the creator will be given the opportunity to appeal to a human moderator.www.theverge.com
