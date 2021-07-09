Cancel
Michigan State

West MI Ice Cream Shop With Awesome Name Celebrates 50 Years in Business

By Janna
 11 days ago
Fifty years serving up frozen, delicious treats is a long time! Congrats to the Lowell, Mich., ice cream shop celebrating its 50th birthday this weekend... that also has a TERRIFIC name. Ball's Softee Creme. Pretty great, right?. Now, Ball is a family name, and I know it may be juvenile...

Kalamazoo, MI
103.3 WKFR

Stressed? Throw Some Axes! Now Open at Revel & Roll in Kalamazoo

Axe throwing is now open at Revel & Roll West in Kalamazoo. I've been waiting for this. Since it's become trendy, I've seen so many videos on social media of people genuinely having fun while trying to chuck an axe at a nearby target. So, when I heard that Revel & Roll was building their own axe throwing area I knew I had to try it. Last night, I finally got the chance.
Kalamazoo, MI
103.3 WKFR

Pictures From The 8th Annual Mackinac City Mustang Show

There is always some time that is needed to get away and head up north to unwind a little bit. That's exactly what Mackinac City and their annual Ford Mustang Festival is all about. They recently held their 8th annual Ford Mustang Stampede Festival and as always, drove in thousands of people from across the bay and area, to get a glimpse of some of the nicest Mustangs made from 1964, all the way up to 2021. Not only did it bring in thousands of people, but their capacity had been filled from registered drivers for the show.
Kalamazoo, MI
103.3 WKFR

Did You Know: Wendy’s Dave Thomas Lived In Kalamazoo

Wendy's is one of the biggest fast food chains in the country, but anyone born in the late 90's and up may not remember that the fast food chain's major icon wasn't a cartoon character, but the founder of the company Dave Thomas. Dave would often appear in television commercials with a light hearted comedic approach, looking to add personality to the brand. His passing at 69 in 2002 meant the world would no longer get to know him as the face of Wendy's. But there are some interesting things about the man that I only recently discovered.
Kalamazoo, MI
103.3 WKFR

Love Cosplay and Anime? Dokidokon Coming Soon to Kalamazoo

Just today I saw an promoted event for Dokidokon coming to Kalamazoo. And I have absolutely no idea what it is. So, let's dive in to the convention coming soon to Kalamazoo. Dokidokon, according to their website, is a convention that mainly focuses on Anime and gaming. However, they've made it clear that all types of fandoms are welcome whether that be movie, sci-fi, LARP and more.
Kalamazoo, MI
103.3 WKFR

An Alarming Trend Continues with Another Restaurant Closure

Kalamazoo will have to find a new place for pizza as a downtown favorite is closing for what they are calling a "wellness interval." It was March 16, 2020 when Governor Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-9 closing restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, bars, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas, and casinos in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic. Three long months later, in June, bars and restaurants were cautiously re-opened at 50 capacity. Since then, despite the fact that all restrictions have been lifted, the restaurant industry not 100% healthy. Just this past week, we've seen staffing issues close Central City Tap House for a short time and Clementine's, one of the most popular places in the beach town of South Haven is closing on Sunday- one of their busiest days.
LifestylePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Vacation at the Love Shack in Northern Michigan

Lookin' for a love getaway? Forget the Atlanta highway- take US 41 to a romantic, secluded Airbnb in Marquette that's called the love shack, baby. If you have a certain type of fantasy, this is your dream come true: a truly off-the-grid vacation experience. There is no electricity and cell phone service is unreliable at this one bedroom, half-bath tiny house on a 500' cliff overlooking Lake Superior. "The Love Shack" airbnb rents for $109/night.
PetsPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Sit. Stay. This Former Kennel For Sale is a Dog Lover’s Dream

Set in the peaceful woods in Oshtemo, this house has plenty of room for your four-legged friends. Three bedrooms for the humans and it sleeps 15+ dogs. The technical term for a dog person is cynophilist. Anyone who loves dogs would consider this a puppy paradise. The former Wildweir Kennel in Oshtemo is for sale. The three bedroom, two bath residence also sleeps 15+ dogs as the kennels are intact and included in the sale..
PetsPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Maxx Loves Chin Rubs and Peace & Quiet. Adopt Today From the SPCA

Maxx is a 13 year old, gorgeous, long haired cat who is looking for a new home. He was a little shy when he visited with us in studio this morning but seemed very low-key. Maxx's story is a little sad. On his paperwork the listed reason for his surrender to the SPCA is that he has been "miserable for 7 years". That's just breaks my heart! Every animal deserves to be in a happy home and at 13, Maxx is WELL overdue.
Detroit, MI
103.3 WKFR

Would You Eat A Plant-Based Pepperoni Little Caesars Hopes So

Pizza is many people’s favorite food and I am certainly one of them. How does a pizza with a plant-based pepperoni on it sound to you?. The Detroit Free Press is reporting about the iconic Michigan-based pizza chain, Little Caesars and efforts to bring to the market a plant-based pepperoni on their pizzas in five of their markets. One of those markets we are told will evidently be Detroit. Little Caesars teamed with a company named Greenleaf Foods Field Roast brand to produce their plant-based pepperoni. Greenleafs plant-based pepperoni contains pea protein, spices including fennel, cracked black pepper, garlic and paprika.
South Haven, MI
103.3 WKFR

Oh My. South Haven Favorite Clementine’s Is Closing on Sundays

Unprecedented in its 40-year history, South Haven's go-to spot will be closed on Sundays. They are losing the same battle every restaurant is fighting right now. The Coronavirus pandemic may be "over," but the repercussions are still being felt. Now, businesses are closing not because of state mandates, but because of a shortage of workers. A pause is better than a permanent closure, but things are not "back to normal."
AnimalsPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Moose Are Starving On Isle Royale But There’s Hope

It is one of the most fragile animal dynamics on the planet, the dynamic between the moose and the wolves in Michigan's National Park. It was not a good winter to be a moose on Isle Royale, located in Lake Superior, near the Canadian border. The island has long had...

