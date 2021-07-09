West MI Ice Cream Shop With Awesome Name Celebrates 50 Years in Business

There is always some time that is needed to get away and head up north to unwind a little bit. That's exactly what Mackinac City and their annual Ford Mustang Festival is all about. They recently held their 8th annual Ford Mustang Stampede Festival and as always, drove in thousands of people from across the bay and area, to get a glimpse of some of the nicest Mustangs made from 1964, all the way up to 2021. Not only did it bring in thousands of people, but their capacity had been filled from registered drivers for the show.