The iconic blue-and-white checkered dress worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 classic movie The Wizard of Oz has finally turned up. That’s right, Dorothy’s dress was recently found by the drama department at the Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. It was reportedly given to the university back in 1972 by actress Mercedes McCambridge. Soon after that, however, representatives with the school say the dress went missing for decades.