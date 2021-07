Two hundred fifty new homes will soon fill vacant lots in North Lawndale, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced at a press conference this morning alongside U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, former State Sen. Heather Steans and Ald. Michael Scott Jr., 24th. The city will sell 250 lots for $1 each to the Reclaiming Communities Joint Venture, which plans to build and sell the single-family homes on the lots within the next five years.