Park City, UT

Invitation to celebrate the life of Abbey Peterson Cordery

 9 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah. — Abbey was a born-raised-and-stayed Park City local. So when she passed away in her home surrounded by loving family at the height of the pandemic, the whole community gathering to celebrate her life was out of the question.

For that reason, and countless others, the opportunity to gather now is a welcome one for not only her related family but the unrelated friends, neighbors, classmates, colleagues, fellow volunteers, other dog moms and folks from all over Northern Utah who became like family.

On Thursday, July 15th, from 5 – 8 pm, at the Park City Library Patio, please join in her Celebration of Life.

Abbey was the daughter of Amanda and Jan Peterson , the sister of Andrea Peterson Terwillegar and her husband Matt Terwillegar, the wife of Joe Cordery and the “Best Aunt in the world” to Lucy and Zack Terwillegar.

Andrea invites everyone to, “Come and enjoy the beautiful grounds, tell stories and chat with friends. Wear a colorful hat or scarf, bring your favorite beverage and share stories. Abbey always loved a party!!”

Abbey Peterson Cordery. Photo: Andrea Terwillegar

Abbey Peterson Cordery. Photo: Andrea Terwillegar


