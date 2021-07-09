USI’s Lifelong Learning offering open enrollment courses at WestGate Academy
University of Southern Indiana Lifelong Learning is offering two public open enrollment courses at WestGate Academy in Odon, Indiana. These two courses are open to the general public to attend. Technical Writing will begin Tuesday, August 17 and Professional Presentation and Communication Skills will begin Tuesday, October 12. Both courses will be three sessions and run from Noon to 4 p.m. for each session.
