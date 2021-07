HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Justin Showalter might not look like a prototypical professional baseball player but don’t be fooled, he has the tools to pitch at the next level. “He’s unique,” said JMU baseball head coach Marlin Ikenberry. “He’s not like your every day right-hander. He can sink it. He can slide it and he’s been up to 92-93 (miles per hour) and with movement, which is kind of what enhances his draft status this year.”