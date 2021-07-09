LHHNY’s Erica Mena Posts Message From the NICU as Husband Safaree Parties in Jamaica

“Love & Hip Hop: New York” star Erica Mena took to social media to shares an emotional post as her newborn son lies in the NICU.

“New NICU Mommy. Day 10 Legend Brian Samuels & Mommy staying STRONG 🧿✨So far five out of the ten days I felt lost. I’m feeling guilty, confused and scared,” she wrote in the caption alongside a black and white video of her cradling her newborn son.

“I’ve been getting phone calls and receiving messages. I’m asked a million times how I’m doing and if I’m ok. But how can you be doing? Can you really be ok right now? BUT I Remind myself , they love me and they are reaching out BECAUSE they love me. They might not understand, but they want to. This journey I’m on, feels long. It has been tough. I’m taking steps forward, and I’m taking some back.I have good days, and I’m preparing for the bad ones,” she wrote.

Just days ago, the reality television star put her husband, Safaree Samuels, on blast for allegedly sleeping with Joe Budden’s ex-girlfriend, Kaylin Garcia, and neglecting their newborn.

“Safaree just had a baby who he hasn’t seen in 4 days that’s in the NICU. That’s also no secret. I’m blasting both of you since he told you to lay low tonight. Clearly who both know I found out y’all be f–king all weekend. My son not even a week old yet and he dicking you down. I hope this is something you proud of shorty. This man lost his whole family officially. I wish you both the best,” she wrote at the time.

But this week, as Erica shared the heartbreaking post, social media posts of Safaree partying away in Jamaica like he doesn’t have a care in the world hit social media.