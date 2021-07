JASPER — A Thursday accident in Jasper resulted in damages to two vehicles. Amanda Russell, 39, of Jasper, was west on Ninth Street and came to a stop at the intersection of Ninth and Bartley streets. William Welp, 53, of Jasper, was south on Bartley Street and came to a stop at the intersection. As Russell proceeded through the intersection, Welp did not see Russell and collided with the passenger side of Russell’s vehicle.