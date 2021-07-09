Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raymore, MO

Raymore detectives investigate homicide in Silver Lake area

By Addi Weakley
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1Z6m_0as6WHrX00

UPDATE, 1:27 p.m. | The victim was identified as 39-year-old Katie M. Kellen of Raymore.

ORIGINAL STORY | Raymore detectives are investigating a death they believe to be a homicide.

Around 8:24 pm on July 8, Raymore police were dispatched to a residence at the 300 block of Lakeshore Drive in Raymore.

To assist with the investigation, Raymore police reached out to the Kansas City Metropolitan Major Case Squad.

There are currently no other details available for release at this time.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 0

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Raymore, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Raymore, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy