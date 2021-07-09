Cancel
Jason Thane on Building a Values Based Culture

By Shane Hastie
InfoQ.com
 11 days ago

In this podcast Shane Hastie, Lead Editor for Culture & Methods, spoke to Jason Thane of GenUI about building a company on a values-based culture, how software development is fundamentally about communication and collaboration and advice on interviewing for values fit. Values are a key element to guide how to...

