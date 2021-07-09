Jason Thane on Building a Values Based Culture

The key to a more secure enterprise is fostering a security-first culture. Enterprises are increasingly moving online as part of the process of digital transformation. Migrating to the cloud makes it easier to deploy and manage new capabilities to meet business needs, largely by moving away from a centralized IT provisioning process. But just because IT can be distributed, doesn't mean security should be. Every enterprise needs a centralized way to enforce security policies and monitor for threats. As the threat surface increases with the increasing volume and complexity of computer systems, software development tools, application programming interfaces, and services, the cloud presents an opportunity to exercise better control and more consistent policy enforcement.
