OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego is waiving all fees associated with residential building permits from now until Labor Day, September 6, 2021. City building permits are ordinarily applied using a unit-based fee schedule ranging from twenty cents to forty cents per square foot depending on the type of construction and structure being built or repaired. Total charges for building permits in residential neighborhoods can range from $100 for replacing a fence to $200 for a one-room remodel to $500 for a residential renovation project. The minimum charge for all building permits is $25.