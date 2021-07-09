Cancel
Apparel

Gun Belts for Women: What to Look For, and a Few to Choose From

By Emily Kantner
Wide Open Spaces
Wide Open Spaces
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Don't settle for an oversized men's design for concealed carry. Here's what you need in a women's gun belt and where to find some of the best. Concealing a concealed carry weapon (or CCW) can be much more challenging for women, especially when we're sporting skinny jeans and other fitted getups.

Wide Open Spaces honors the passion of sportsmen with accurate and entertaining information about one of the original branches of America's roots: The great outdoors.

#Design#Concealed Carry#Skinny Jeans#Tactica Defense Fashion
