Signs and Symptoms of Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)

 11 days ago
As someone who lives with tardive dyskinesia (TD), I really wish I had known its signs and symptoms when I was first diagnosed. I didn’t even know it existed! A neurological condition that develops from long-term anti-psychotic medication use, TD is a disorder that can be either temporary or chronic, which depends on a number of factors that can vary for each individual.

