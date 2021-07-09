Finnish Library Loans Out E-Cargo Bikes for Free
When it comes to removing barriers to adoptions for e-bikes and cargo bikes, rental schemes and/or incentives toward purchasing play a big part. After all, with a sticker price that’s often upwards of thousands of dollars—and a form factor that many people are not familiar with—it is asking a lot for families and/or businesses to take a risk and invest in one of these machines, especially if they are not yet able or willing to go without a car.www.treehugger.com
Comments / 0