'Dark Winds' Series Adaptation Set at AMC With George R.R. Martin, Robert Redford Producing; Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon to Star

By Joe Otterson
Register Citizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZahn McClarnon will star and executive produce with Kiowa Gordon also starring. Graham Roland will write and executive produce. Vince Calandra will be showrunner and executive producer. Chris Eyre will direct the pilot and executive produce. George R.R. Martin, Robert Redford, Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis will also executive produce. AMC Studios will produce.

