David H. Laabs
David H. Laabs, 86 of Belle Plaine, passed away on July 7, 2021, at Oak Terrace in Jordan. A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 11 at the Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine. A memorial service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 12 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Graveside service with military honors will follow the memorial service at Oakwood Cemetery in Belle Plaine.www.belleplaineherald.com
