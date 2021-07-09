Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belle Plaine, MN

David H. Laabs

belleplaineherald.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid H. Laabs, 86 of Belle Plaine, passed away on July 7, 2021, at Oak Terrace in Jordan. A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 11 at the Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine. A memorial service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 12 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Graveside service with military honors will follow the memorial service at Oakwood Cemetery in Belle Plaine.

www.belleplaineherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MN
City
Jordan, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
State
Arizona State
State
California State
City
Mabel, MN
Belle Plaine, MN
Obituaries
City
Belle Plaine, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Was#Us Navy#St John Lutheran Church#Belle Plaine High School#The Us Navy#Vfw#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy