Facemasks will remained mandatory in Wales even as most other coronavirus restrictions are lifted over the coming weeks, First Minister Mark Drakeford announced on Wednesday — in contrast to growing confusion in England about the policy.“This is not a free-for-all,” he said as he announced an easing of rules.“In Wales, we will not abandon those simple but effective measures that have helped to keep us all safe.”He announced that The Welsh government said that starting on 17 July, Wales will move fully into alert level one, and could proceed to level zero — the lowest — on 7 August.The plan...