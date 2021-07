Seth Fieder is holding his own. He just landed another 3-pound class largemouth and he’s ever closer to the 15-pound mark. Currently that puts him in the top 25, which will keep him in the AOY lead. He will likely need to cull up a few more times. But he’s now in a place where anyone who wants to make a move on the AOY title will have their hands full. There’s still three days left here and a derby on the St. Lawrence River. But as they say, every day counts when it come to the AOY title. Fieder is making this one count.