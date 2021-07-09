Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Massive job fair happening at Convention Center Friday

By Kelsey McFarland
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 9 days ago
Clark County Commissioners are hosting first large-scale job fair since the pandemic inside the Convention Center West Hall on Friday.

Commissioners are urging Nevadans to get back to work before the Federal Unemployment Extension Programs end in September.

The benefits that would end include the extra $300 a week and the programs for gig workers and others who don’t normally qualify for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or PUA.

There will be more than 12,000 open positions available with more than 100 companies at Friday’s job fair. Some companies include Tesla, Amazon, Caesars Entertainment, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and much more.

RELATED: List of upcoming job fairs in Las Vegas | 2021

Some companies will hold on-site interviews. You can also find help with your resume at no cost.

Unemployment rates in Nevada are about 7.8% with many employers having trouble finding workers.

The job fair starts at 9 a.m. and goes through 2 p.m. inside the Convention Center’s West Hall. Parking is free.

ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

