WalletHub ranks Nevada 49th safest state during COVID-19

WalletHub has ranked Nevada as the 49th safest state right now when it comes to safety from COVID-19.

The study looked at a number of things and determined that Nevada has the highest positivity rate, the highest hospitalization rate and fourth-highest death rate.

Nevada’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):



31st – Vaccination Rate

51st – Positive Testing Rate

51st – Hospitalization Rate

48th – Death Rate

40th – Transmission Rate

Their study found the safest states were small and lean left politically.

The safest states are Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Hawaii.

To view the full list, click here .