WalletHub ranks Nevada 49th safest state during COVID-19
WalletHub has ranked Nevada as the 49th safest state right now when it comes to safety from COVID-19.
The study looked at a number of things and determined that Nevada has the highest positivity rate, the highest hospitalization rate and fourth-highest death rate.
Nevada’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
- 31 st – Vaccination Rate
- 51 st – Positive Testing Rate
- 51 st – Hospitalization Rate
- 48 th – Death Rate
- 40 th – Transmission Rate
Their study found the safest states were small and lean left politically.
The safest states are Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Hawaii.
To view the full list, click here .
