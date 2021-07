Thanks to leak veterans @leaked.sneaks, we have a first look at a forthcoming KCDC Skateshop x. collaboration, namely a new colorway of the Nike SB Dunk High. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Amy Ellington’s skate shop, the “KCDC Brooklyn” sneakers are dressed in vibrant pink suede with overlays of pale pink leather along the eyestays, mudguards and quarter rear. Highlighting the shoe are the stark black laces, midsole, lining, and thick Swoosh extended to a heel tag with the KCDC logo. More branding can be found in the understated doodles hidden in the insoles – sketches of a lazy devil, stars, smiley faces, “20 years” enclosed in a heart and an anchor labeled with co-branding, as well as the tongue tag that spelled “Nike SB” and “KCDC 2001.” To complete the look, black midsoles atop gum outsoles further contrast the playful silhouette.