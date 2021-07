An appellate judge dubs probate court "the Unhappiest Place on Earth" as Disney heir Bradford Lund has lost an appeal stemming from his fight to claim his fortune. Walt Disney’s adult grandson Bradford Lund has lost his appeal in a dispute with a Los Angeles probate judge who appointed a guardian at litem without a hearing and rejected a proposed settlement that would have given him $200 million — though the appellate court describes the circumstances that led to the suit as “troubling.”