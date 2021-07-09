Cancel
Syracuse, NY

West Genesee announces new fine arts director

By Jason Gabak
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 9 days ago
CAMILLUS– On June 16, Sarah Gentile was appointed by the West Genesee Board of Education as the new fine arts director replacing Bill Davern who retired Jul 1.

Gentile has served the Syracuse City School District for 23 years. Most recently, she has been the supervisor of fine arts since 2013. Previous to that time she was a peer observer and music teacher.

A West Genesee graduate, she also holds a bachelor of music from Nazareth College; a masters in music education from Syracuse University; certificates of advanced study in NYS School Building Leader (SBL) and School District Leader (SDL) from Le Moyne College; and she is in the process toward a doctorate in educational leadership from Syracuse University.

Her interactions with the community include service organizations such as Anti-Racism Coalition, Symphoria Education Committee, and Equity and Diversity Task Force Member of Everson Museum of Art.

Her strategic planning was noted as a quality of leading a culture of continuous improvement.

On a personal note, Gentile is the proud mom of two West Genesee alums (classes of 2019 and 2021) and is looking forward to “coming home” to begin her next adventure.

