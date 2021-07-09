Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belknap County, NH

Flash Flood Watch issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 10:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough .Moisture from Tropical Storm Elsa will move through the region today. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire, including the following areas, in New Hampshire, Western And Central Hillsborough. In central New Hampshire, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford and Sullivan. In northern New Hampshire, Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll and Southern Grafton. In southern New Hampshire, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham. * Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * Tropical moisture will bring showers with very heavy rainfall to the region. * Rainfall rates will increase approaching 1 inch per hour by late this morning. Some areas may experience rainfall rates in excess of 2 inch per hour for more than one hour leading to the threat of flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, NH
City
Hillsboro, NH
County
Sullivan County, NH
County
Merrimack County, NH
City
Strafford, NH
County
Hillsborough County, NH
County
Grafton County, NH
County
Belknap County, NH
County
Cheshire County, NH
County
Strafford County, NH
County
Rockingham County, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Merrimack, NH
City
Sullivan, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Southern New Hampshire#Extreme Weather#Coastal Rockingham#Eastern Hillsborough#Interior Rockingham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, where she was expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news through her own social media on Sunday, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. This would have been Gauff’s first Olympic appearance after a series of notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Fairfax County, VAPosted by
The Hill

Virginia PTA official resigns after 'let them die' comments

A top official from the Virginia Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has resigned after being filmed saying, “Let them die” in reference to a group of people protesting the teaching of critical race theory. “Today, the Virginia PTA executive committee requested and received the resignation of Michelle Leete, who served as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy