Flash Flood Watch issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 10:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough .Moisture from Tropical Storm Elsa will move through the region today. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire, including the following areas, in New Hampshire, Western And Central Hillsborough. In central New Hampshire, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford and Sullivan. In northern New Hampshire, Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll and Southern Grafton. In southern New Hampshire, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham. * Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * Tropical moisture will bring showers with very heavy rainfall to the region. * Rainfall rates will increase approaching 1 inch per hour by late this morning. Some areas may experience rainfall rates in excess of 2 inch per hour for more than one hour leading to the threat of flash flooding.