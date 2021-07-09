After backing from Durant and Lillard, Jerami Grant ready to strike gold in Tokyo

Grant set to prove and learn in first Olympic experience. Jerami Grant may be one of the surprise inclusions in this year’s version of the Team USA, but it does not mean that he is to be overlooked. Grant, who is coming off a career-best season with the Detroit Pistons, is one of the twelve American players who will be duking it out with the best basketball players in the world during the 2020 Olympic Games happening at Tokyo, Japan starting this month.