Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Review
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance places the player into the supple leather boots and ostentatious cloak of the drow assassin Drizzt and his party, tasking them with taking on an alliance of villains with a sinister plot involving the power of a Crystal Shard. You’ll proceed to completely forget the story and plight of those around you and tear your way through countless creatures straight from the D&D Monster Manual with reckless abandon – just like real D&D in all honesty.www.thesixthaxis.com
