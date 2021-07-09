Schnucks Hosting Company-Wide Career Fair On July 15

COLLINSVILLE - Food preservation is centuries old and has many benefits, but be sure you understand the equipment, space, time, and skills needed before you begin. There are many considerations: Start-up costs can be expensive: Consider the cost of canners, jars, lids, dehydrators, and other tools needed to prepare the food and aid in processing. Food preservation is time intensive: The process may take several hours, depending on the preservation method selected. Consider your available time Continue Reading