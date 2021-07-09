Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

VIP AUDIO 7/8 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1): McGregor-Poirier UFC preview, Del Wikes, ROH PPV preview, NXT, AEW, Raw, SD reviews, Randy Hales book (132 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin by discussing the big UFC PPV this weekend (headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor). Then a review of Randy Hales’ new book about his experiences behind the scenes and on camera in the Memphis wrestling scene over the years. Then a preview of the ROH Best in the World PPV, thoughts on the NXT and AEW ratings this week, a review of NXT’s “Great American Bash,” a look at “Patriot” Del Wilkes’s career, a review of AEW Dynamite’s “Road Rager,” and finally Smackdown and Raw.

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wade Keller
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roh#Nxt#Combat#Roh#Nxt#Raw#Sd#Pwtorch#Aew Dynamite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Dustin Poirier Wife DM

With so much back and forth between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we could only expect for Dana White to take a stand in the middle. Of course, Dana White will always be partial to his boy, Conor through thick and thin, but some fans are screaming that something must be done to McGregor as not only did he disrespect Dustin Poirier, but also his wife both before and after UFC 264. Dustin Poirier Wife Shows Off Abs In Photo.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Claressa Shields Exposes ‘Rigged’ Jermell Charlo Fight

The saga that is Claressa Shields simply taking it heavily to Twitter is here and Claressa will not back down on the opinions that have formed. This all started when Claressa questioned some early scoring going on within the fight that recently came to a draw that was Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano. Deontay Wilder Girlfriend Leaks Tyson Fury ‘Accusation’.
WWEringsidenews.com

What Happened After Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Went Off The Air

Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay-per-view cut off in the middle of the final segment. Jay White made his debut for the company and then things were left as a cliff hanger, but now we know what happened. Following Jay White’s entry into the ring, he didn’t get a chance to accept...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan Makes Big Move After Quitting WWE

Daniel Bryan is still red hot on the radar as everyone wonders where he will be going to next in his wrestling career. Will Bryan hang it up for good or is there still one last step that he will take? Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers. As translated by...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Star ‘Knocked Out’ At Money in the Bank

Drew McIntyre remains one of the top Superstars in all of WWE and has competed against the best of the best the company has to offer. He is also a former WWE Champion as he won the title on two different occasions. Drew McIntyre was unable to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on Night One of WrestleMania despite his best efforts. In a repeat of what took place at WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre competed against Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship on Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Despite putting on an incredible performance, the Scottish Warrior was not able to win the WWE Title again. McIntyre was also unable to defeat Bobby Lashley at WWE Hell In A Cell.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Break Silence On Sasha Banks Hiatus

The WWE universe want to know – where is Sasha Banks? Why has Sasha gone MIA and will we see her back? Well, all of the answers are here and luckily, there is some silver lining within the dark cloud that has seen Sasha Banks out of action for some time now…Alexa Bliss Reveals Beautiful Haircut Photo.
UFCMMA Fighting

Morning Report: Dan Hooker responds to Islam Makhachev: ‘Bro, you’re just copying your mate’s homework’

This past Saturday at UFC Vegas 31, Islam Makhachev turned in a dominant performance in his first main event, submitting Thiago Moises with a rear-naked choke in the fourth round. Following the win, Makhachev called for bouts against many of the lightweight division’s top-ranked fighters, including Rafael dos Anjos, Tony Ferguson, and Michael Chandler. One name he didn’t mention though, was Dan Hooker.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Here’s Why WWE Cut The Video During Money In The Bank

That’s a bit too far. One of the most infamous changes in WWE history was the shift towards a PG style. This has created quite a bit of backlash from fans, but at the same time it has brought WWE a whole lot of money and opportunities, as more companies are interested in working with them. It does mean that some changes have to be made at times though, which was briefly the case this weekend.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Tried To Fire UFC Champion?

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also recently accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Former UFC Star and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35,...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 7/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & Barbati: Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart make main roster debuts, Shinsuke and Seth qualify for MITB ladder match, Edge calls out Reigns, more (165 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch.com contributor and host of “Nick and Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure,” Nick Barbati, to break down WWE Smackdown with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include the main roster debuts of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart, Bayley’s injury, Carmella as Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, the prospects of Seth Rollins as the MITB winner, a debate on whether or not Edge is working as a character opposite Roman Reigns, and more. Enjoy!
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Holly Holm shows off sunburn and it looks painful

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm showed off her brutal sunburn on Instagram and it looks painful. It’s the summer months and not everyone tans so easily. Holm captioned her post with “Don’t worry it’ll be a tan in no time. And other lies I tell myself.”. Holm (14-5)...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Posts ‘Delusional’ Video After Surgery

Conor McGregor has always been said to be a bit out of it when it comes to his rants at other stars, but this time it looks the the drugs they gave him for his post-op are kicking in pretty hard and we have to say, we’re here for it…UFC Vegas 31 Doctor ‘Insane’ Remark Leaks.
UFCPosted by
Fightful

UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 Prop Bet Preview

In case you needed more of a reason to watch the trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, now you can even make some money on it!. UFC 264 goes down this weekend and the two men atop the marquee are former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor and former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. The first two fights between the former champions didn't even come close to going to the judges and this one seems likely to follow suit — Fightful has you covered on all of the prop bets for Saturday night's main event.
WWEf4wonline.com

WOR: More EYADA memories, RAW report, AEW and NXT previews, more!

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including TONS of memories of Eyada and the early days of this website, AEW and NXT previews for this week, THE RAW REPORT, BTE, UFC this weekend and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
UFCfightsports.tv

UFC 264 press conference live stream with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor – TONIGHT (8 p.m. ET)

You can watch Thursday’s news conference from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in advance of UFC 264 here on Fight Sports at 8 p.m. ET. UFC president Dana White hosts the event, which features former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (27-6 MMA, 19-5 UFC) and former featherweight and lightweight champ Conor McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC). The two meet in a trilogy rubber match in Saturday’s main event.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Admits To ‘Bad Mistake’ In Video

Conor McGregor is most definitely one of the biggest names in the history of the MMA world and many fans have been wondering if he will ever make his way to WWE in any capacity. Conor McGregor also leaked a bad photo of Dustin Poirier’s daughter recently. At UFC 264,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy