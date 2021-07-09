GCSD9 Food Distribution Returns On July 12

EDWARDSVILLE - The St. Andrew’s Summer Book Fair will be held on August 6-7 at 406 Hillsboro Avenue in Edwardsville. Hours on Friday, August 6, by reservation only, will be 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. On Saturday, August 7, hours are 9 a.m. – Noon and reservations are not required. COVID-19 precautions will still be in place with reservations required on Friday afternoon and evening to limit the number of patrons at any given time to no more than 30. Reservations will not be required on Continue Reading