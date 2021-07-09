Cancel
Granite City, IL

GCSD9 Food Distribution Returns On July 12

 9 days ago
GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced plans for a return of its summer food service program for the final three weeks in the month of July. Food distribution continues on Monday, July 12 and remains through Friday, July 30. Breakfast and lunch distribution will only occur at two schools: Granite City High School and Prather Elementary School . Students/guardians can pick up meals daily at designated times: Granite City High School 3148 Fehling Roa Continue Reading

