Will Public Company ESG Disclosures Come From Shareholders or Regulators?

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Southwestern Energy Company ("Southwestern" or the "Company") (SWN) - Get Report in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Indigo Natural Resources, LLC ("Indigo"), a privately held gas production company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the aggregate consideration to be paid to Indigo shareholders will consist of $400 million in cash and 339,270,568 shares of Southwestern common stock for a total value of approximately $2.7 billion. Upon closing of the merger, Southwestern's current shareholders will own approximately 67% of the combined company, with former Indigo shareholders owning approximately 33%.