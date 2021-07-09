Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Resume advice: When does a gap in employment become problematic?

By Dear Sam
Posted by 
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dear Sam: I worked in the financial services field for a company that eventually shut down. I was in the middle of finishing my degree in an area somewhat related to the financial industry. To pay bills and support my family while I went to school, I took a job that was not related to my experience or education. Early on, having been at this unrelated job for just a month, my resume still worked well, as it started with my related experience. Now, with five months in this position, I am forced to add it to the top of my professional experience section, which not only takes away from the other strong experience but also causes employers to ask why I didn’t pick up something that was related to what I’d been doing. How do I minimize this period on my resume? – Bob.

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Career Expert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Public HealthFast Company

How (and when) to explain a pandemic-related gap on your résumé

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not uncommon or detrimental to take time out of work. Whether you’ve spent six months out traveling the world, dedicated time to caring for a loved one, or simply searched for work longer than you expected; many of us will spend some time in our lives “unemployed”.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
MONTCO.Today

Conquer the Employment Gap on Your Resume and LinkedIn Profile

There are many reasons why people may have employment gaps on their resume and LinkedIn profile. Some may be by choice and others based on circumstances. Some reasons could include COVID, elder care, foster care, child care, raising a family, medical or health, mental health, relocation, natural disasters, education or training, downsized, termination, resignation, travel pursuits, starting a business, career pivot, personal project(s), and more.
Career Development & Advicemorningbrew.com

Make It Work: When Is the Right Time to Become a Manager?

Each week, Morning Brew's Head of People Ops Kate Noel answers reader-submitted questions about work in 2021. I have been at my first job for two years and just received a promotion. Now, my boss wants to put me into a manager role. I don’t think I’m ready or qualified for the role. How do I deal with that?—Emily from Texas.
benefitspro.com

New study finds gap between wellness needs of employees and what employers offer

Employer wellness offerings are not always aligned with employee health needs, according to the 2021 Workplace Wellness Action Index commissioned by MOBE. “After a year of radical adaptation, we are moving toward establishing a new workplace equilibrium, and employers must balance changing work models with the needs of employees in this new reality,” said Chris Cronin, CEO of MOBE. “Today, we are seeing a gap between what employers believe their people need, what they are providing and what their team is actually using.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Functional, chronological, combination: Which resume format is right for you?

Dear Sam: Due to downsizing, I have recently found myself back in the market searching for a job. I have not had issues getting my resume noticed in the past. I have more than seven years of experience in outside sales and have my resume organized chronologically. Do you think I would get noticed by choice employers more quickly if I used a functional resume format instead of a chronological format? – Lauren.
Career Development & AdviceSFGate

4 Ways to Overcome That Gap on Your Resume

The impact of the pandemic on careers and jobs has been massive. According to the International Labour Organization, as many as 114 million jobs were lost in 2020. In addition, the reduction of working hours was found to be equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs. The impact on the labor force has been disproportionate, and in the United States alone, the women’s labor-force participation rate has dropped to just 57%, the lowest since 1988. Thousands, if not millions, are now trying to re-enter the job market after a career gap.
EconomyWestport News

Key Learnings for Employers When Building the Workplace of the Future

Here is the reality. Unless companies adapt to a new way of working going forward, they risk losing their most valuable resource. People. Getting this right by balancing the needs of the employer and employee is crucial to attracting and retaining top talent. I talked to Chris Perrotti, chief of...
Rochester, NYRochester Business Journal

Employers must consider these factors when establishing workplace vaccination protocols

The widespread rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations over the past few months has led hopeful business leaders across Rochester to begin finalizing their workplace reopening plans. However, the uncertainty around clear best practices to maintain a safe and healthy workplace has only increased as employers face the reality that not all workers may have received their vaccinations yet, or even plan ...
Denison, TXHerald Democrat

Dialog Direct becomes 2nd Denison employer to go fully virtual

As the region continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19, some of the long-term impacts and changes are beginning to become apparent. Dialog Direct recently joined Cigna as employers who are moving away from physical office spaces and allowing employees to work from home permanently. Crews at the Denison-based...
Career Development & Advicehbr.org

How to Have Tough Conversations About Returning to the Office

Are you dreading the conversations with your team about returning to the office? Or maybe you’re already back and need to tell one of your direct reports that your agreed-upon approach isn’t working. Fostering a safe and constructive dialogue about re-entry can be challenging. Ironically, some of the mistakes you might make will stem from your desire to be a kind and caring manager. Here are some of the pitfalls to watch out for during these conversations along with strategies to help you feel more confident about how to approach them.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Employers can act now to narrow wage gap, drive equity for women

The July 12 editorial, “Help women get back to work,” reinforces what we have long known to be true: The pandemic not only forced women from the workforce but it also laid bare the cracks in the foundation of our economy. While we wait for sweeping public policy change, let’s also turn our attention to the steps employers can take right now to narrow the wage gap and drive equity for women at work.
Public Healthmarketplace.org

With COVID gaps on millions of resumes, do they still carry stigma?

There’s been so much disruption of people’s career trajectories over the last 18 months. Millions of Americans were furloughed or laid off, and millions more had to leave their jobs to take care of kids or aging parents. In both cases, women were particularly hard hit. Their labor force participation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy