‘I am done with the suburbs. I want a small, liberal town or city with a walkable downtown’: Where should my family move?

Fleischmanns, NY, sits in the Western Catskills, approximately 100 miles from Binghamton. Metropolitan areas dominate the demographics of American Judaism, but for more than 125 years, Fleischmanns, with a population of about 350, has reflected Jewry’s small-town presence. John Thorn, a historian of culture and baseball, captures Fleischmanns’ essence: “an appealingly forlorn spot… 50 if not 100 years [separate it] from the rest of America. Its old-fashioned Catskills summers – fresh air, cool mountain nights, porch sitting, ball playing, swimming, and dozing off in lawn chairs – have been swallowed up… In Fleischmanns, the mangled evidence of its former glories has not yet become unrecognizable; on the contrary, the eerie remains… form the spur to memory.”
Comments / 0