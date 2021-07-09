‘I am done with the suburbs. I want a small, liberal town or city with a walkable downtown’: Where should my family move?

Portland, Oregon has bore witness to some of the longest and most destructive demonstrations in the nation over the past year. The right-wing media would have you believe Portland is a dystopian Hell-hole overrun by anarchists, lawlessness, violence, and vandalism. On his recent trip to Oregon, Ali stayed in downtown Portland and got the scoop from people who actually live and work there to get the truth about what is actually happening in their community.July 18, 2021.