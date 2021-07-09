Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

Becoming an Old Gaffer – How I found my ideal boat

By Practical Boat Owner
pbo.co.uk
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t own Wendy May, she owns me. I’m just the custodian. She was built for an army officer in 1936 by Williams & Parkinson in North Wales. Their brief was to ‘build a boat that can sail around Brittany and dry out on legs’. She has a frame or...

