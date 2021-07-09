Becoming an Old Gaffer – How I found my ideal boat

Author Pam Weaver writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new book At Home By The Sea. Back in March 2020, I was part way through getting Home by the Sea on paper so for a short period of time I was completely submerged in the lives of my characters, but gradually the reality of what was happening in real life began to dawn. I quickly realised that exercise was important but being disabled, I am limited in what I can do. I began walking with my walker around the Close where I live but I wasn’t as savvy as Captain Sir Tom Moore. He did 100 laps of his driveway and raised millions. I’ve done my Close over 365 times and slightly raised my temperature.