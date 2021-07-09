A Will Away release new song + music video, “Re-Up”

If there’s one thing Tyler, the Creator is about, it’s bread. The Cali rapper’s new music video “Wus Ya Name” sees him pulling up to a French patisserie, “for this brioche my boy told me about,” and ending up in love. Solo directed under his Golf Haley moniker, he hops out of a car and into a flower boy’s paradise: garden seating filled with Black and brown people riding bikes, playing games, enjoying their day. He raps and sings the entire flirty track, stylized as “WUSYANAME,” while following a highlight-glazed beauty down the lawn. The camera pans to reveal she’s holding an equally beautiful croissant — who knows who he was really flirting with? “Wus Ya Name” is a throwback R&B track decorated with Tyler’s signature wordplay. It’s the second single from his upcoming album, Call Me If You Get Lost, out June 25, after mixtape-inspired “Lumberjack.” Tyler teased the album with a clip titled “Side Street” last week, as billboards popped up across Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, reading “Call Me If You Get Lost” with a phone number. Tyler, the Creator won his first Grammy award for Best Rap Album last year for Igor. Go ahead and lose yourself in the “Wus Ya Name” video above.