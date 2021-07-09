Cancel
A Will Away release new song + music video, “Re-Up”

By Logan White
substreammagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the criminally underrated 4-piece A Will Away continue to re-define what it means to be an alternative-rock band in the modern era. Now on their new label-home of Rude Records, the ban have released a brand new single titled “Re-Up,” which can be found below. Alongside the release of...

substreammagazine.com

#Music Video#Will Away#Rude Records#Reel Genius Media#Rock Alternative
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
rolling out

R&B songstress Mya debuts alter ego on rap single (video)

Mya has wooed us with her smooth R&B vocals for more than 20 years, but now the “Best of Me” singer has decided to spit a few bars and add rapper to her repertoire. Switching her alias to Mya Lan$ky when she rocks the mic, Mya just released her new video, “Worth It,” as she merges her poetry over beats.
Musicpapermag.com

Macy Rodman Announces New Album, 'Unbelievable Animals'

In a move that Shamir describes as the "best thing" he's done to date, the musician has signed New York icon Macy Rodman to his label, Accidental Popstar Records, and their first official release together arrives later this summer. Unbelievable Animals, Rodman's follow-up album to 2019's Endless Kindness, is out August 27th, with its lead single, "Love Me!", setting the tone today alongside an accompanying music video.
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Premiere: Alexa Dark Has A New Video Out For Her Debut Track ‘Fade To Black And Blue’

The NYC-based artist Alexa Dark releases her new music video for the track Fade to Black and Blue. Watch the video below. The track claims a certain vibe of vintage tone—visible in the video as well—as Alexa Dark reveals her mesmerizing vocals. The alternative rock song is flouting the genre with the artist’s exceptional musical flexibility. Alexa Dark derives her inspiration from her multicultural background and diverse musical drive to create her tracks.
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Quantic and Nidia Góngora, ‘Balada Borracha’

When the producer Quantic and the Colombian singer Nidia Góngora connected for Curao, an album-length collaboration from 2017, the result was a low-key triumph. Ping-ponging tracks like “Que Me Duele?” rushed breathlessly towards the dance floor, while quieter moments like “Maldito Muchacho” left room for Góngora to showcase her formidable vocal delivery, husky yet flexible.
MusicComplex

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber Drop Video for New Song “Stay”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber team up to deliver their new track “Stay” which finds both Bieber and Laroi delivering a high-energy song. Fit for the return of festivals and live concerts, “Stay” features The Kid Laroi and Bieber leaning into their strengths. The song itself centers around the two artists singing to a distant lover, pleading with them to stay no matter what.
MusicNYS Music

Grabbitz Gets Cinematic in New Music Video

Buffalo-based star Grabbitz just released his artistic, short-film style music video for his newest single, “Pigs in the Sky.”. The just over 7-minute video shows Grabbitz in a mysterious Buffalo art museum where he finds himself immersed in paintings and scenes from different eras. Grabbitz even faces ruthless attacks from his antagonist (Sarah Santizo) as he tries to snap back into reality.
MusicNME

Watch Maris Racal’s colourful music video for new single ‘Ate Sandali’

Filipino singer-songwriter Maris Racal has released a new single, ‘Ate Sandali’. The track – released via Sony Music Philippines and Balcony Entertainment – made its way onto streaming platforms yesterday (June 23). ‘Ate Sandali’ also received a colourful music video. In the clip, Racal is seen singing and dancing along...
Musicearmilk.com

Doja Cat partners with Vevo for visual for "Ain't Shit"

In a special partnership with the video hosting service Vevo, Doja Cat releases her official live performance of "Ain't Shit" from her new album Planet Her. The new visual marks the first video release from her live performance series. Her 14-track album is a euphoric and extraterrestrial embodiment of the beauty of woman. Beyond the music, Doja's undeniable talent to create memorable and unique visuals makes her music truly multi-dimensional. Collabing with Vevo, the video network made sure that her exclusive performances also fit the kaleidoscopic aesthetic of Planet Her.
Musichypefresh.co

Buzzing Artists Skrizzy & Renni Rucci Drop New Song “Troublesome”

Emerging new artist Skrizzy enlists buzzing female recording artist, Renni Rucci, and popular producer, Fantom for his new summetime hit, “Troublesome.”. For chemistry, Skrizzy and Rucci are magnetic, their trade-off, energy, and execution are undeniable. And with the lyrics, the two rap about playing around with blue faces and causing mischief and mayhem. Skrizzy explains:
CelebritiesVulture

Lose Yourself in Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Wus Ya Name’ Music Video

If there’s one thing Tyler, the Creator is about, it’s bread. The Cali rapper’s new music video “Wus Ya Name” sees him pulling up to a French patisserie, “for this brioche my boy told me about,” and ending up in love. Solo directed under his Golf Haley moniker, he hops out of a car and into a flower boy’s paradise: garden seating filled with Black and brown people riding bikes, playing games, enjoying their day. He raps and sings the entire flirty track, stylized as “WUSYANAME,” while following a highlight-glazed beauty down the lawn. The camera pans to reveal she’s holding an equally beautiful croissant — who knows who he was really flirting with? “Wus Ya Name” is a throwback R&B track decorated with Tyler’s signature wordplay. It’s the second single from his upcoming album, Call Me If You Get Lost, out June 25, after mixtape-inspired “Lumberjack.” Tyler teased the album with a clip titled “Side Street” last week, as billboards popped up across Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, reading “Call Me If You Get Lost” with a phone number. Tyler, the Creator won his first Grammy award for Best Rap Album last year for Igor. Go ahead and lose yourself in the “Wus Ya Name” video above.
MusicThe FADER

The 20 best rock songs right now

Nobody better represents the changing face and sound of what a “rock star” is today than Yves Tumor. “Jackie” is another sure hit, offering equal parts glamor and subversion between a titanic chorus. Indigo De Souza, “Kill Me”. Indigo De Souza is feeling fucked up and lost on “Kill Me,”...
Musicearmilk.com

Nitefire release a nostalgic video for "Uptight" [Video]

The duo Nitefire gallivant around the city sporting beaded bracelets and necklaces in their newest music video for their latest single, "Uptight". The nostalgic-feeling visual video is fashionably retro and feels straight out of a late 90s, lightheaded cinematic flick. The two friends hailing from San Fernando Valley have about...
DoYouRemember?

The Beach Boys Were Inspired By One Particular Disney Song

Did you know that one of The Beach Boys‘ most popular hits was actually inspired by a Disney song? You may remember “When You Wish Upon a Star” from the movie Pinocchio. The song is very reminiscent of Disney and the opening notes are even featured at the beginning of many Disney films.

