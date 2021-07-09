Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Leverage: Redemption' Stars Gina Bellman and Noah Wyle on the Show's Return and Why Sophie's Changed the Most

By Christina Radish
Collider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom executive producer Dean Devlin, who has also directed episodes of the series, the Leverage crew is back for Leverage: Redemption, now in a world where it’s become even easier for the rich to become richer and the powerful to continue to build their power. The familiar team is back, as grifter Sophie Deveraux (Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane) and hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge) are joined by new blood — corporate lawyer Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle) and Hardison’s foster sister Breanna (Aleyse Shannon), who’s got some tricks of her own. Together, they take on a series of new jobs that are sure to get them into all sorts of mischief.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Jonathan Frakes
Person
Gina Bellman
Person
Dean Devlin
Person
Noah Wyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Hackers#Morality#Leverage#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
BusinessPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘Leverage’ Preview: Hardison Reveals ‘Redemption’ Revival’s New Headquarters

Welcome to the new headquarters! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Leverage’ revival, Hardison shows the team the new digs and has an emotional moment with Parker. They’re not done yet! Leverage is taking over New Orleans. Harry Wilson brings the team to the new headquarters right in the heart of The Big Easy in this EXCLUSIVE Leverage: Redemption preview. When they walk in, Hardison (Aldis Hodge) is waiting. He reveals the fancy bar and big screens at their disposal now that he’s bought the place.
TV SeriesCollider

'The Wheel of Time' & 'Leverage: Redemption' Are Part of Amazon Prime Video's Comic-Con Line-Up

The highly anticipated new series The Wheel of Time and I Know What You Did Last Summer have been announced as part of Amazon Prime and IMDB TV's Comic-Con@Home line-up. Additional panels include Leverage: Redemption, the last chapter of Evangelion, and S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies. Comic-Con@Home line-ups have been very competitive, as studios continue to leverage their IP in creative new ways to entice viewers to their service.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Leverage: Redemption Stars Preview IMDb TV Reboot

Leverage may not look the same, but the team is most definitely back!. IMDb TV picked up a reboot of the show, and the first eight episodes premiere Friday, July 9th!. WIth some old faces returning (notably, some not), we have the scoop on everything you need to know before the premiere!
TV & VideosStar-Tribune

Worth Watching: ‘Atypical’ Final Season, ‘Leverage’ Returns, ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation,’ Gloria Estefan’s Musical Heritage

The beloved Netflix comedy Atypical delivers its final aspirational season. New capers await the Leverage crew as the former TNT series returns for Redemption on IMDb TV. Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady gives back to his aunt in the premiere of CBS’ feel-good Secret Celebrity Renovation. A Great Performances special follows Gloria Estefan on a global exploration of her musical roots.
TV SeriesKHQ Right Now

Review: ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Is a Criminally Good Time

Let’s steal a revival! Nine years after the original 2008-12 TNT series ended, the Leverage team is back with a new season. The first eight of sixteen episodes drop on Friday, July 9 on IMDb TV (pssst… you can watch for free by downloading the IMDb TV app or watching on your Prime Video account). The criminally good series follows a group of Robin Hood-type thieves who use their special skills to even the scales of justice for people getting steamrolled by the rich and powerful. While revivals of long-gone shows often fall flat, failing to recapture the magic that made them great (Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Veronica Mars season 4), Leverage: Redemption slips easily back into its skin and is a total blast.
TV SeriesNew York Post

Aldis Hodge on why returning to ‘Leverage’ was ‘surreal’

Aldis Hodge said that revisiting the world of “Leverage” for the show’s revival was “surreal.”. “I don’t know how many times in anyone’s career they get a chance to return to a show they started years ago,” Hodge, 34, told the Post. “It’s been ten years since we shot the...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Leverage: Redemption: Let’s Go Steal a Revival

The Hacker, Hitter, Grifter, and Thief are back with all new cons on Leverage: Redemption. IMDB TV reunites original series stars Gina Bellman (Sophie), Christian Kane (Eliot), Beth Riesgraf (Parker), and Aldis Hodge (Hardison) for a revival of the cult hit. The new outing features the team getting back together for just one more job, which of course always leads to more.
MoviesCollider

Warner Bros. Passed On a Chadwick Boseman-Starring 'L.A. Confidential' Sequel

There's no doubt that there would have been many more great performances from actor Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away in August 2020. According to The Ringer, Boseman was set to take on a new role in a sequel to the beloved neo-noir L.A. Confidential, re-teaming with 42 director Brian Helgeland, who wrote the original. The pitch was denied by Warner Bros., a move that's hard to envision boiling down to having an Academy Award-nominated actor such as Boseman on board.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

IMDb TV’s Leverage: Redemption has a ball with the procedural

The last few years have proven that the era of blue sky TV isn’t completely over—Psych’s been revived (as a series of TV movies) while Monk hosted a reunion of sorts. And the resurgence isn’t limited to USA Network shows, as HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant charted similar sunny-with-a-chance-of-tragedy territory. Now comes the IMDb TV revival of Leverage, John Rogers and Chris Downey’s crime drama that followed a team of reformed criminals with distinct, but complementary sets of skills.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Leverage: Redemption’ Season 2: Canceled Or Renewed?!

Presently, only half of the IMDb TV Original titled Leverage: Redemption is available for streaming, but many already want to know if the series is canceled or renewed for Season 2. For those who aren’t familiar, the series is a reboot of Leverage which aired on TNT from 2008 to 2012. The series had a five-season stint before coming to an end. Fast forward nearly a decade later, the series was rebooted as an IMDb TV Original.

Comments / 0

Community Policy