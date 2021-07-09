Cancel
Crow Wing County, MN

Unvaccinated pockets in state population remain at risk for COVID-19’s impacts

 9 days ago

Cass-Crow Wing cluster shows how virus can spread among susceptible people. A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Cass County has spread to Crow Wing County, where health officials found 18 new cases in the last two weeks. Despite efforts to provide vaccinations to area residents, health officials are concerned the cluster will continue to grow if more residents do not take preventive measures such as getting vaccinated or, if not vaccinated, wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing.

