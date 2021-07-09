Canada will not open its border to non-essential, unvaccinated visitors for quite a while, Trudeau says

Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus may be able to take non-essential trips to Canada starting mid-August, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday. Initially sluggish, Canada’s vaccination rate has picked up in recent weeks, and now the majority of the population is fully inoculated, as is the case in the U.S. Trudeau said that if vaccinations continue apace, the border will in all likelihood open to vaccinated Americans in August and to travelers from all countries in September. Trudeau held a meeting with the leaders of Canada’s provinces Thursday, and, according to the minutes of the gathering, “He noted the ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans, and indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel... Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.” The border between the United States and Canada has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020.