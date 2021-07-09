Cancel
Canada will not open its border to non-essential, unvaccinated visitors for quite a while, Trudeau says

news8000.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after Canada dropped its quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated Canadians entering the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the idea that non-essential unvaccinated visitors will soon be allowed in. “I can tell you right now that’s not going to happen for quite a while,” Trudeau said during a campaign-style...

Justin Trudeau
Americas
Health
Politics
U.S. Politics
Public Health
Vaccines
MONTREAL — For the past 30 years, Carol Anniuk has provided accommodation and guides for recreational fishing trips in northwestern Ontario. In normal times, 99% of her clients are American. But more than 15 months after Canada's restrictions on nonessential travel went into effect to slow the spread of COVID-19, Anniuk, the owner of Young's Wilderness Camp, doesn't know when her U.S. clients will be able to cross the border.

