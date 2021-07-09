Elsa gets downgraded but still hits Northeast with rains and wind

Heavy rain already fell across parts of northeast New Mexico Saturday afternoon, and we’re just getting started. A solid 1-2″ caused some flash flooding near Santa Fe and Las Vegas. Most other cities saw some rain as well. The Albuquerque Sunport received 0.56″ while Santa Rosa collected 0.78″ Saturday. Clayton picked up more than half an inch. If you missed out on the rain today, there’ll be plenty more opportunities the next several days. By Sunday, the heaviest of the rain will begin to shift southwest, with flooding still the biggest threat.